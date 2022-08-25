DD (DuPont de Nemours Inc.) dropped -0.05 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

August 24, 2022, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) trading session started at the price of $59.58, that was -0.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.74 and dropped to $59.03 before settling in for the closing price of $59.37. A 52-week range for DD has been $52.56 – $85.16.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -19.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 197.50%. With a float of $492.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $505.40 million.

The firm has a total of 28000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of DuPont de Nemours Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 14, was worth 388,025. In this transaction President, Mobility & Material of this company sold 4,565 shares at a rate of $85.00, taking the stock ownership to the 67,440 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s President, Water & Protection sold 2,183 for $84.00, making the entire transaction worth $183,372. This insider now owns 15,096 shares in total.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.95) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.73% during the next five years compared to -21.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DuPont de Nemours Inc., DD], we can find that recorded value of 2.12 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.53.

During the past 100 days, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $70.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $60.08. The third major resistance level sits at $60.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $58.29.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Key Stats

There are 500,902K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.45 billion. As of now, sales total 16,653 M while income totals 6,467 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,322 M while its last quarter net income were 787,000 K.