Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.07%

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) kicked off on August 24, 2022, at the price of $0.1539, up 3.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.159 and dropped to $0.1475 before settling in for the closing price of $0.15. Over the past 52 weeks, DBGI has traded in a range of $0.10-$6.64.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -311.60%. With a float of $49.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.87 million.

In an organization with 58 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Apparel Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Digital Brands Group Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.20%.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -311.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.68

Technical Analysis of Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.21 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 100.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 178.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1664, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.1789. However, in the short run, Digital Brands Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.1609. Second resistance stands at $0.1657. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1724. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1494, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1427. The third support level lies at $0.1379 if the price breaches the second support level.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.61 million has total of 52,874K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 7,580 K in contrast with the sum of -32,360 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,740 K and last quarter income was -9,530 K.