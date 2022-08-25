ICL Group Ltd (ICL) last year’s performance of 53.28% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) on August 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.33, soaring 2.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.56 and dropped to $10.33 before settling in for the closing price of $10.24. Within the past 52 weeks, ICL’s price has moved between $6.86 and $12.96.

With a float of $698.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.29 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 12000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.23, operating margin of +17.11, and the pretax margin is +15.64.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ICL Group Ltd is 45.79%, while institutional ownership is 18.08%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.09) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +11.26 while generating a return on equity of 18.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.90% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

Looking closely at ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL), its last 5-days average volume was 1.09 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, ICL Group Ltd’s (ICL) raw stochastic average was set at 45.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.28. However, in the short run, ICL Group Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.62. Second resistance stands at $10.70. The third major resistance level sits at $10.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.16.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.55 billion based on 1,280,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,955 M and income totals 783,000 K. The company made 2,880 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 563,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.