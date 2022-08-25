ING Groep N.V. (ING) with a beta value of 1.62 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

August 24, 2022, ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) trading session started at the price of $8.90, that was 0.44% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.095 and dropped to $8.855 before settling in for the closing price of $8.99. A 52-week range for ING has been $8.57 – $15.56.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Financial Sector giant was -13.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 92.70%. With a float of $3.75 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.77 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 57000 employees.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ING Groep N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of ING Groep N.V. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 92.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.30% during the next five years compared to 2.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ING Groep N.V. (ING) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.03, a number that is poised to hit 0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. (ING)

Looking closely at ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING), its last 5-days average volume was 4.87 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 6.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, ING Groep N.V.’s (ING) raw stochastic average was set at 16.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.69. However, in the short run, ING Groep N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.13. Second resistance stands at $9.23. The third major resistance level sits at $9.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.65.

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) Key Stats

There are 3,900,669K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 35.06 billion. As of now, sales total 32,119 M while income totals 7,041 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,988 M while its last quarter net income were 1,255 M.