Investors finally get a glimpse of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) volume hitting the figure of 8.1 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) kicked off on August 24, 2022, at the price of $29.93, up 3.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.805 and dropped to $29.09 before settling in for the closing price of $29.32. Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has traded in a range of $13.64-$176.65.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -208.70%. With a float of $196.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.64 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2233 workers is very important to gauge.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 2.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 29, was worth 116,940. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 3,898 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 4,499,514 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 28,038 for $30.13, making the entire transaction worth $844,785. This insider now owns 4,495,616 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.51) by $0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -208.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

The latest stats from [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 11.52 million was inferior to 15.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.95.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 46.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 143.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.23. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.99. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.76. The third major resistance level sits at $32.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.33. The third support level lies at $27.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.01 billion has total of 286,430K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 870,460 K in contrast with the sum of -430,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 354,760 K and last quarter income was -54,670 K.