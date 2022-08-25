Investors must take note of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s (TUFN) performance last week, which was 4.95%.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) on August 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.95, soaring 2.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.96 and dropped to $12.93 before settling in for the closing price of $12.62. Within the past 52 weeks, TUFN’s price has moved between $7.59 and $13.00.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.10%. With a float of $33.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.58 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 542 employees.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is 12.07%, while institutional ownership is 63.50%.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) saw its 5-day average volume 3.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Tufin Software Technologies Ltd.’s (TUFN) raw stochastic average was set at 98.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 14.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.96 in the near term. At $12.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.91. The third support level lies at $12.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 496.12 million based on 36,770K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 110,950 K and income totals -36,930 K. The company made 29,510 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -15,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.