Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) 20 Days SMA touches 4.73%: The odds favor the bear

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) on August 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $53.57, soaring 2.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.775 and dropped to $53.57 before settling in for the closing price of $53.23. Within the past 52 weeks, IRM’s price has moved between $41.67 and $58.61.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 30.30%. With a float of $288.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.54 million.

The firm has a total of 26750 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.83, operating margin of +20.07, and the pretax margin is +14.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Specialty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Iron Mountain Incorporated is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 60,750. In this transaction EVP, General Counsel, Sec. of this company sold 1,125 shares at a rate of $54.00, taking the stock ownership to the 51,407 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 08, when Company’s EVP, GM, Global RM sold 5,800 for $52.95, making the entire transaction worth $307,110. This insider now owns 6,355 shares in total.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.37) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.02 while generating a return on equity of 45.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.44% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Iron Mountain Incorporated, IRM], we can find that recorded value of 1.06 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Iron Mountain Incorporated’s (IRM) raw stochastic average was set at 70.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.96. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.47. The third major resistance level sits at $56.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.55.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.88 billion based on 290,562K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,492 M and income totals 450,220 K. The company made 1,290 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 200,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.