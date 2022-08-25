Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) to new highs

August 24, 2022, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) trading session started at the price of $185.40, that was -0.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $185.40 and dropped to $182.64 before settling in for the closing price of $183.25. A 52-week range for CDNS has been $132.32 – $194.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 10.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 18.20%. With a float of $270.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $271.52 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 9300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +89.07, operating margin of +26.04, and the pretax margin is +25.72.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cadence Design Systems Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cadence Design Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 7,519,794. In this transaction Executive Chair of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $187.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,114,346 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s President and CEO sold 2,817 for $191.71, making the entire transaction worth $540,047. This insider now owns 183,878 shares in total.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.96) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +23.29 while generating a return on equity of 26.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.70% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.96 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.7 million, its volume of 1.23 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.05.

During the past 100 days, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s (CDNS) raw stochastic average was set at 80.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $167.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $162.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $184.71 in the near term. At $186.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $187.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $181.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $180.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $179.19.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) Key Stats

There are 273,870K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 50.83 billion. As of now, sales total 2,988 M while income totals 695,960 K. Its latest quarter income was 857,520 K while its last quarter net income were 186,920 K.