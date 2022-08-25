LFC (China Life Insurance Company Limited) climbed 1.00 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE: LFC) kicked off on August 24, 2022, at the price of $6.98, up 1.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.12 and dropped to $6.98 before settling in for the closing price of $7.00. Over the past 52 weeks, LFC has traded in a range of $6.93-$9.69.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 1.30%. With a float of $5.60 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.65 billion.

The firm has a total of 103262 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of China Life Insurance Company Limited is 68.80%, while institutional ownership is 1.20%.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +6.04 while generating a return on equity of 10.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE: LFC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at China Life Insurance Company Limited’s (LFC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.33

Technical Analysis of China Life Insurance Company Limited (LFC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [China Life Insurance Company Limited, LFC], we can find that recorded value of 1.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, China Life Insurance Company Limited’s (LFC) raw stochastic average was set at 7.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 15.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.20. The third major resistance level sits at $7.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.85.

China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE: LFC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 94.01 billion has total of 5,652,940K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 127,864 M in contrast with the sum of 7,893 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 54,179 M and last quarter income was 2,392 M.