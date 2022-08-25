Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) plunged -1.25 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on August 24, 2022, with Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) stock priced at $108.57, down -1.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.71 and dropped to $107.19 before settling in for the closing price of $108.59. LBRDK’s price has ranged from $102.14 to $194.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 71.20%.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Liberty Broadband Corporation is 6.85%, while institutional ownership is 94.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 259. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10 shares at a rate of $25.87, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director bought 100 for $110.76, making the entire transaction worth $11,076. This insider now owns 1,001 shares in total.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.77 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Liberty Broadband Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.23, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK)

The latest stats from [Liberty Broadband Corporation, LBRDK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.95 million was inferior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.45.

During the past 100 days, Liberty Broadband Corporation’s (LBRDK) raw stochastic average was set at 12.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $115.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $108.90. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $110.56. The third major resistance level sits at $111.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $103.86.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.97 billion, the company has a total of 162,774K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 988,000 K while annual income is 732,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 239,000 K while its latest quarter income was 465,000 K.