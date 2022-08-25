LKQ Corporation (LKQ) last year’s performance of 6.07% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) on August 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $54.13, soaring 0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.68 and dropped to $53.95 before settling in for the closing price of $54.38. Within the past 52 weeks, LKQ’s price has moved between $42.36 and $60.43.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 74.90%. With a float of $273.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.40 million.

The firm has a total of 46000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.68, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +10.69.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 88,304. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,617 shares at a rate of $54.61, taking the stock ownership to the 15,203 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 29, when Company’s Director sold 70,000 for $54.58, making the entire transaction worth $3,820,418. This insider now owns 136,901 shares in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.02) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LKQ Corporation, LKQ], we can find that recorded value of 0.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.05.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 82.17%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $54.79. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $55.10. The third major resistance level sits at $55.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.33.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.00 billion based on 274,390K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,089 M and income totals 1,091 M. The company made 3,341 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 420,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.