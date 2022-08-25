Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) posted a 8.10% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) on August 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $4.03, soaring 3.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.35 and dropped to $4.015 before settling in for the closing price of $4.11. Within the past 52 weeks, LU’s price has moved between $3.84 and $9.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.60%. With a float of $676.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.29 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 92380 employees.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lufax Holding Ltd is 0.57%, while institutional ownership is 16.90%.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.23) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Trading Performance Indicators

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lufax Holding Ltd (LU)

Looking closely at Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU), its last 5-days average volume was 4.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Lufax Holding Ltd’s (LU) raw stochastic average was set at 13.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.60. However, in the short run, Lufax Holding Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.41. Second resistance stands at $4.55. The third major resistance level sits at $4.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.74.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.65 billion based on 2,285,813K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 9,584 M and income totals 2,605 M. The company made 2,282 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 434,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.