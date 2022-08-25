My Size Inc. (MYSZ) last year’s performance of -78.48% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) kicked off on August 24, 2022, at the price of $0.25, up 3.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.265 and dropped to $0.24 before settling in for the closing price of $0.24. Over the past 52 weeks, MYSZ has traded in a range of $0.18-$2.97.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 23.90%. With a float of $22.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.98 million.

The firm has a total of 30 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of My Size Inc. is 18.63%, while institutional ownership is 9.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 89,350. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 85,000 shares at a rate of $1.05, taking the stock ownership to the 2,305,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 20,000 for $1.15, making the entire transaction worth $23,000. This insider now owns 2,390,000 shares in total.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8030.53 while generating a return on equity of -167.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 23.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at My Size Inc.’s (MYSZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85

Technical Analysis of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [My Size Inc., MYSZ], we can find that recorded value of 0.76 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, My Size Inc.’s (MYSZ) raw stochastic average was set at 20.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2353, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3871. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2617. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.2758. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2258. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2117.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.94 million has total of 25,552K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 130 K in contrast with the sum of -10,520 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,210 K and last quarter income was -3,900 K.