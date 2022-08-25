No matter how cynical the overall market is, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) performance over the last week is recorded -55.11%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) on August 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.07, soaring 18.00% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.9699 and dropped to $9.73 before settling in for the closing price of $8.78. Within the past 52 weeks, BBBY’s price has moved between $4.38 and $30.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -8.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -269.00%. With a float of $70.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.31, operating margin of -1.57, and the pretax margin is -6.01.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 83.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 374,375. In this transaction EVP, CFO of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $29.95, taking the stock ownership to the 255,396 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s EVP, CFO sold 42,513 for $24.22, making the entire transaction worth $1,029,824. This insider now owns 267,896 shares in total.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 5/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$1.39) by -$1.44. This company achieved a net margin of -7.11 while generating a return on equity of -77.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -269.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Trading Performance Indicators

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.81, a number that is poised to hit -1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

Looking closely at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY), its last 5-days average volume was 108.91 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 18.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.27.

During the past 100 days, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s (BBBY) raw stochastic average was set at 23.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 364.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 177.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.11. However, in the short run, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.64. Second resistance stands at $12.93. The third major resistance level sits at $13.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.45. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.39 billion based on 79,958K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,868 M and income totals -559,620 K. The company made 1,463 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -357,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.