No matter how cynical the overall market is, ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) performance over the last week is recorded -15.09%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) kicked off on August 24, 2022, at the price of $1.35, up 1.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.40 and dropped to $1.33 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. Over the past 52 weeks, WISH has traded in a range of $1.20-$7.75.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.20% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.80%. With a float of $486.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $667.00 million.

The firm has a total of 1218 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of ContextLogic Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 269,366. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 183,242 shares at a rate of $1.47, taking the stock ownership to the 51,602,922 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 274,802 for $1.54, making the entire transaction worth $423,195. This insider now owns 51,786,164 shares in total.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.90% during the next five years compared to -17.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.42, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ContextLogic Inc., WISH], we can find that recorded value of 9.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 16.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, ContextLogic Inc.’s (WISH) raw stochastic average was set at 11.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 96.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6340, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3293. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2900. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2500.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: WISH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 960.65 million has total of 660,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,085 M in contrast with the sum of -361,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 134,000 K and last quarter income was -90,000 K.