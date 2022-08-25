Now that Warner Music Group Corp.’s volume has hit 1.03 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) kicked off on August 24, 2022, at the price of $28.43, down -1.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.95 and dropped to $27.98 before settling in for the closing price of $28.39. Over the past 52 weeks, WMG has traded in a range of $23.74-$50.23.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 10.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 162.70%. With a float of $114.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $514.82 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.50, operating margin of +12.22, and the pretax margin is +8.60.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of Warner Music Group Corp. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 382,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $38.25, taking the stock ownership to the 434,341 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $37.97, making the entire transaction worth $379,700. This insider now owns 444,341 shares in total.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.21) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +5.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 162.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.41% during the next five years compared to 64.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 125.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG)

The latest stats from [Warner Music Group Corp., WMG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.94 million was inferior to 1.43 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, Warner Music Group Corp.’s (WMG) raw stochastic average was set at 29.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.29. The third major resistance level sits at $29.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.35. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.71.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.90 billion has total of 514,814K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,301 M in contrast with the sum of 304,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,432 M and last quarter income was 124,000 K.