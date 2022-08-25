Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,171 M

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) on August 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.01, plunging -0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.10 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. Within the past 52 weeks, PRTY’s price has moved between $1.04 and $9.21.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company slipped by -1.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.90%. With a float of $109.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.38, operating margin of +4.46, and the pretax margin is -0.04.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Party City Holdco Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 642,566. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 444,375 shares at a rate of $1.45, taking the stock ownership to the 19,557,248 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 08, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 470,000 for $3.46, making the entire transaction worth $1,627,939. This insider now owns 20,001,623 shares in total.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -0.30 while generating a return on equity of -9.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.58% during the next five years compared to -15.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.97, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) saw its 5-day average volume 16.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Party City Holdco Inc.’s (PRTY) raw stochastic average was set at 31.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 159.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 191.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.50. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.10 in the near term. At $2.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.70.

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE: PRTY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 217.18 million based on 112,996K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,171 M and income totals -6,530 K. The company made 527,450 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 162,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.