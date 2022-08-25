QuantumScape Corporation (QS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

August 24, 2022, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) trading session started at the price of $10.50, that was 6.84% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.45 and dropped to $10.42 before settling in for the closing price of $10.53. A 52-week range for QS has been $8.22 – $43.08.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 98.30%. With a float of $278.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $431.52 million.

In an organization with 570 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward QuantumScape Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of QuantumScape Corporation is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 35.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 334,902. In this transaction Director of this company sold 30,937 shares at a rate of $10.83, taking the stock ownership to the 283,720 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 20,000 for $12.18, making the entire transaction worth $243,600. This insider now owns 446,036 shares in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by -$0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -4.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 32.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.53 million. That was inferior than the volume of 7.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, QuantumScape Corporation’s (QS) raw stochastic average was set at 21.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.99. However, in the short run, QuantumScape Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.66. Second resistance stands at $12.07. The third major resistance level sits at $12.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.60.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Key Stats

There are 432,705K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.11 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -45,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -94,830 K.