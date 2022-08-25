Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) with a beta value of 1.09 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

August 24, 2022, Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) trading session started at the price of $8.20, that was 0.12% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.21 and dropped to $8.095 before settling in for the closing price of $8.14. A 52-week range for RWT has been $6.57 – $14.17.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.50% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 146.30%. With a float of $115.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.66 million.

The firm has a total of 298 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.22, operating margin of +114.45, and the pretax margin is +50.34.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Redwood Trust Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Redwood Trust Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 74.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 121,258. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 9,936 shares at a rate of $12.20, taking the stock ownership to the 99,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 05, when Company’s Chief Human Resource Officer bought 933 for $13.82, making the entire transaction worth $12,899. This insider now owns 1,072 shares in total.

Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.18) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +46.00 while generating a return on equity of 24.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 146.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.74% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Redwood Trust Inc., RWT], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Redwood Trust Inc.’s (RWT) raw stochastic average was set at 38.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.49. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.27. The third major resistance level sits at $8.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.98.

Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE: RWT) Key Stats

There are 120,272K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 964.39 million. As of now, sales total 574,930 K while income totals 319,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 167,460 K while its last quarter net income were -99,970 K.