SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) with a beta value of 1.14 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) on August 24, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.33, soaring 19.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.73 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. Within the past 52 weeks, SSY’s price has moved between $0.92 and $2.93.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -8.50%. With a float of $4.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $6.95 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1376 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.60, operating margin of +4.60, and the pretax margin is +17.21.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Care Facilities industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SunLink Health Systems Inc. is 29.06%, while institutional ownership is 16.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 25,750. In this transaction CEO, Chairman and President of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $1.03, taking the stock ownership to the 543,343 shares.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +17.05 while generating a return on equity of 40.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) Trading Performance Indicators

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.72

Technical Analysis of SunLink Health Systems Inc. (SSY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 76486.0, its volume of 0.29 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, SunLink Health Systems Inc.’s (SSY) raw stochastic average was set at 83.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0818, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3838. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7867 in the near term. At $1.9733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.2167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1133. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.9267.

SunLink Health Systems Inc. (AMEX: SSY) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.15 million based on 6,954K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 40,690 K and income totals 6,890 K. The company made 10,530 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -990 K in sales during its previous quarter.