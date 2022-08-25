Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.56% last month.

August 24, 2022, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) trading session started at the price of $6.82, that was 12.92% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.26 and dropped to $6.63 before settling in for the closing price of $6.27. A 52-week range for TTCF has been $5.84 – $25.35.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -214.10%. With a float of $46.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 600 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +10.36, operating margin of -17.33, and the pretax margin is -18.50.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Tattooed Chef Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Tattooed Chef Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 17.60%.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -40.95 while generating a return on equity of -38.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -214.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.85, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF)

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) saw its 5-day average volume 1.12 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Tattooed Chef Inc.’s (TTCF) raw stochastic average was set at 18.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 124.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.35 in the near term. At $7.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.36. The third support level lies at $6.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) Key Stats

There are 82,460K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 674.30 million. As of now, sales total 213,430 K while income totals -87,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 58,110 K while its last quarter net income were -26,440 K.