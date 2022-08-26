-18.13% percent quarterly performance for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is not indicative of the underlying story

On August 25, 2022, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) opened at $18.23, lower -2.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.23 and dropped to $17.73 before settling in for the closing price of $18.18. Price fluctuations for CNX have ranged from $10.64 to $24.21 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.90% at the time writing. With a float of $183.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $194.02 million.

The firm has a total of 441 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.80, operating margin of +48.61, and the pretax margin is -26.70.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of CNX Resources Corporation is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.77) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -20.92 while generating a return on equity of -12.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 41.60% during the next five years compared to 0.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CNX Resources Corporation, CNX], we can find that recorded value of 3.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, CNX Resources Corporation’s (CNX) raw stochastic average was set at 28.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.42. The third major resistance level sits at $18.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.10.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Key Stats

There are currently 189,452K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.43 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 756,790 K according to its annual income of -498,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 420,420 K and its income totaled 33,360 K.