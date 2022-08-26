A look at Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s (VBLT) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on August 25, 2022, with Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) stock priced at $0.2104, up 5.45% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.232 and dropped to $0.2104 before settling in for the closing price of $0.21. VBLT’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $2.54 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 18.70%. With a float of $53.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 41 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -111.07, operating margin of -3905.73, and the pretax margin is -3895.83.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 23.95%, while institutional ownership is 20.50%.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -3895.83 while generating a return on equity of -72.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

Looking closely at Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT), its last 5-days average volume was 3.08 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s (VBLT) raw stochastic average was set at 1.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 278.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9235, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4869. However, in the short run, Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2355. Second resistance stands at $0.2446. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2571. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2139, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2014. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1923.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 16.29 million, the company has a total of 69,327K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 770 K while annual income is -29,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 60 K while its latest quarter income was -9,430 K.