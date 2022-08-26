American International Group Inc. (AIG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 5.22% last month.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) kicked off on August 25, 2022, at the price of $54.50, up 1.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.29 and dropped to $54.205 before settling in for the closing price of $54.32. Over the past 52 weeks, AIG has traded in a range of $48.40-$65.73.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 257.40%. With a float of $759.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $790.90 million.

In an organization with 36600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of American International Group Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 18, was worth 473,108. In this transaction EVP and Chief Info. Officer of this company sold 7,646 shares at a rate of $61.88, taking the stock ownership to the 7,646 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s EVP, GC, Comms & Govt Affairs sold 7,000 for $58.17, making the entire transaction worth $407,191. This insider now owns 29,077 shares in total.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.1) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +18.03 while generating a return on equity of 14.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.80% during the next five years compared to 77.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 15.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American International Group Inc. (AIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.15 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.97 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, American International Group Inc.’s (AIG) raw stochastic average was set at 39.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.76% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.25. However, in the short run, American International Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.63. Second resistance stands at $56.00. The third major resistance level sits at $56.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.83. The third support level lies at $53.46 if the price breaches the second support level.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 42.94 billion has total of 760,416K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,057 M in contrast with the sum of 9,388 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,441 M and last quarter income was 3,036 M.