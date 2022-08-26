AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) last year’s performance of -92.17% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on August 25, 2022, with AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) stock priced at $0.29, down -17.37% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.33 and dropped to $0.27 before settling in for the closing price of $0.34. ANPC’s price has ranged from $0.20 to $4.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -21.30%. With a float of $16.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 89 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.13, operating margin of -589.60, and the pretax margin is -674.96.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is 12.06%, while institutional ownership is 2.20%.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -659.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06 and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.63 million, its volume of 25.55 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s (ANPC) raw stochastic average was set at 21.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 308.99% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 154.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2793, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6656. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3200 in the near term. At $0.3550, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2350. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2000.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.78 million, the company has a total of 19,378K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,820 K while annual income is -18,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 310 K while its latest quarter income was -2,310 K.