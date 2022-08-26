Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is -9.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

August 25, 2022, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) trading session started at the price of $0.36, that was -1.44% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.37 and dropped to $0.35 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. A 52-week range for CEI has been $0.35 – $4.85.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales slided by -40.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.10%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Camber Energy Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 10.52%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 395.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

The latest stats from [Camber Energy Inc., CEI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 30.52 million was inferior to 42.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3903, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7163. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3651. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3753. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3818. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3484, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3419. The third support level lies at $0.3317 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are 491,230K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 197.94 million. As of now, sales total 140 K while income totals -68,160 K. Its latest quarter income was 170 K while its last quarter net income were 4,600 K.