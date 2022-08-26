Can SuperCom Ltd.’s (SPCB) hike of 4.55% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on August 25, 2022, with SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) stock priced at $0.3583, down -19.49% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3795 and dropped to $0.322 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. SPCB’s price has ranged from $0.26 to $1.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -9.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.50%. With a float of $28.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 114 employees.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. The insider ownership of SuperCom Ltd. is 16.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SuperCom Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) saw its 5-day average volume 16.19 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, SuperCom Ltd.’s (SPCB) raw stochastic average was set at 26.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 243.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3190, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4759. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3723 in the near term. At $0.4047, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4298. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3148, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2897. The third support level lies at $0.2573 if the price breaches the second support level.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.09 million, the company has a total of 35,771K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,270 K while annual income is -10,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,220 K while its latest quarter income was -2,810 K.