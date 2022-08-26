Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 56,240 K

August 25, 2022, Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) trading session started at the price of $0.43, that was 6.91% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6949 and dropped to $0.3927 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. A 52-week range for COSM has been $0.28 – $6.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 52.80%. With a float of $11.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.76 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 95 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.01, operating margin of -8.06, and the pretax margin is -13.95.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cosmos Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cosmos Holdings Inc. is 40.46%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -14.16 while generating a return on equity of -7,289.22.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10

Technical Analysis of Cosmos Holdings Inc. (COSM)

The latest stats from [Cosmos Holdings Inc., COSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 7.79 million was superior to 1.08 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Cosmos Holdings Inc.’s (COSM) raw stochastic average was set at 6.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 152.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3954, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0454. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6108. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8040. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9130. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3086, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1996. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0064.

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) Key Stats

There are 19,107K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.69 million. As of now, sales total 56,240 K while income totals -7,962 K. Its latest quarter income was 13,209 K while its last quarter net income were -1,241 K.