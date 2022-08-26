Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) last year’s performance of 14.55% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On August 25, 2022, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) opened at $1.30, lower -1.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.32 and dropped to $1.22 before settling in for the closing price of $1.28. Price fluctuations for DNN have ranged from $0.91 to $2.14 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 7.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 192.30% at the time writing. With a float of $810.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $817.93 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 66 employees.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Uranium industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Denison Mines Corp. is 12.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.30%.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 192.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 58.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.05 and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

Looking closely at Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN), its last 5-days average volume was 9.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 8.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Denison Mines Corp.’s (DNN) raw stochastic average was set at 38.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 83.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1011, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3467. However, in the short run, Denison Mines Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.3133. Second resistance stands at $1.3667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2133, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1667. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1133.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Key Stats

There are currently 818,375K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 15,960 K according to its annual income of 15,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,330 K and its income totaled -12,640 K.