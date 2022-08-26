Gevo Inc. (GEVO) is 16.08% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on August 25, 2022, with Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) stock priced at $3.32, down -0.91% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.34 and dropped to $3.20 before settling in for the closing price of $3.29. GEVO’s price has ranged from $2.18 to $8.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -51.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.20%. With a float of $188.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.81 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 99 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1702.39, operating margin of -6240.79, and the pretax margin is -8326.72.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Gevo Inc. is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 54.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 30,474. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,883 shares at a rate of $3.08, taking the stock ownership to the 154,339 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s VP-General Counsel & Secretary sold 18,041 for $3.08, making the entire transaction worth $55,629. This insider now owns 371,606 shares in total.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8326.72 while generating a return on equity of -17.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 72.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gevo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 18.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1667.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) saw its 5-day average volume 6.25 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Gevo Inc.’s (GEVO) raw stochastic average was set at 35.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.92. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.33 in the near term. At $3.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.13. The third support level lies at $3.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 833.74 million, the company has a total of 235,166K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 710 K while annual income is -59,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 90 K while its latest quarter income was -13,160 K.