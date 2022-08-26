Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) volume exceeds 4.74 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on August 25, 2022, with Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) stock priced at $10.89, up 3.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.98 and dropped to $10.63 before settling in for the closing price of $10.49. GOGL’s price has ranged from $7.59 to $16.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 36.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 384.30%. With a float of $121.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.44 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 37 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Golden Ocean Group Limited is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 33.50%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $5.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Golden Ocean Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.82 million, its volume of 3.63 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Golden Ocean Group Limited’s (GOGL) raw stochastic average was set at 16.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.02 in the near term. At $11.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $10.32.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.23 billion, the company has a total of 143,328K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,203 M while annual income is 527,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 265,180 K while its latest quarter income was 125,320 K.