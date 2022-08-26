Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) volume exceeds 47.05 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on August 25, 2022, with Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) stock priced at $3.66, down -12.22% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.68 and dropped to $2.98 before settling in for the closing price of $3.60. GRAB’s price has ranged from $2.26 to $17.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -32.20%. With a float of $2.77 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.85 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8834 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -58.52, operating margin of -229.33, and the pretax margin is -525.04.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Grab Holdings Limited is 28.01%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -510.96 while generating a return on equity of -85.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Grab Holdings Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.73, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)

Looking closely at Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB), its last 5-days average volume was 22.12 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 25.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Grab Holdings Limited’s (GRAB) raw stochastic average was set at 51.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Grab Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.57. Second resistance stands at $3.97. The third major resistance level sits at $4.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.17.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.38 billion, the company has a total of 3,741,980K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 675,000 K while annual income is -3,449 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 228,000 K while its latest quarter income was -435,000 K.