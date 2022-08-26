Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) soared 12.97 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) on August 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.24, soaring 12.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.65 and dropped to $3.24 before settling in for the closing price of $3.16. Within the past 52 weeks, GWAV’s price has moved between $2.95 and $19.41.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 63.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 101.40%. With a float of $0.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 89 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.34, operating margin of -31.35, and the pretax margin is -20.16.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Waste Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 3,275. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $3.27, taking the stock ownership to the 2,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $3.54, making the entire transaction worth $3,540. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -20.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.96

Technical Analysis of Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (GWAV)

The latest stats from [Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc., GWAV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.69 million was superior to 93650.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc.’s (GWAV) raw stochastic average was set at 10.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.90. The third major resistance level sits at $4.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.91.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: GWAV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 34.27 million based on 10,237K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,100 K and income totals -1,630 K. The company made 10,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -14,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.