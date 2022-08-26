Investors finally get a glimpse of Dow Inc. (DOW) volume hitting the figure of 5.73 million.

A new trading day began on August 25, 2022, with Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) stock priced at $54.83, up 2.80% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.79 and dropped to $54.757 before settling in for the closing price of $54.24. DOW’s price has ranged from $48.27 to $71.86 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 2.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 411.70%. With a float of $717.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $725.70 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 35700 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +14.35, and the pretax margin is +14.82.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Dow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 67.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 20,962. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $52.41, taking the stock ownership to the 1,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 04, when Company’s President and CFO sold 104,101 for $68.70, making the entire transaction worth $7,151,530. This insider now owns 114,206 shares in total.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.42 while generating a return on equity of 41.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 411.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.26% during the next five years compared to 7.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dow Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.93, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dow Inc. (DOW)

The latest stats from [Dow Inc., DOW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.29 million was inferior to 5.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, Dow Inc.’s (DOW) raw stochastic average was set at 31.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.20. Now, the first resistance to watch is $56.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.47. The third major resistance level sits at $57.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.40. The third support level lies at $54.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 40.43 billion, the company has a total of 718,167K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 54,968 M while annual income is 6,311 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 15,664 M while its latest quarter income was 1,661 M.