Investors finally get a glimpse of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) volume hitting the figure of 1.1 million.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) kicked off on August 25, 2022, at the price of $2.06, up 4.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.10 and dropped to $1.99 before settling in for the closing price of $2.01. Over the past 52 weeks, QUOT has traded in a range of $1.98-$7.92.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 13.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 32.70%. With a float of $87.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.37 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1162 workers is very important to gauge.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 9.00%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 58,732. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $2.35, taking the stock ownership to the 360,108 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director bought 25,000 for $4.08, making the entire transaction worth $102,000. This insider now owns 335,108 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.13) by -$0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

The latest stats from [Quotient Technology Inc., QUOT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.9 million was inferior to 1.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 2.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.17. The third major resistance level sits at $2.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.95. The third support level lies at $1.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 209.73 million has total of 96,389K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 521,490 K in contrast with the sum of -45,570 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 69,250 K and last quarter income was -43,360 K.