Investors must take note of Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) performance last week, which was -31.70%.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) kicked off on August 25, 2022, at the price of $0.9159, down -4.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.92 and dropped to $0.8006 before settling in for the closing price of $0.88. Over the past 52 weeks, AGFY has traded in a range of $0.83-$31.81.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -59.70%. With a float of $21.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.59 million.

In an organization with 136 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +6.56, operating margin of -49.55, and the pretax margin is -53.96.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Agrify Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 31.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 12,500. In this transaction CEO and Chairman of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s CEO and Chairman bought 10,000 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $26,100. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.33) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -54.24 while generating a return on equity of -49.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -59.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agrify Corporation (AGFY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was better than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Agrify Corporation’s (AGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 1.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 127.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6340, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.9174. However, in the short run, Agrify Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9065. Second resistance stands at $0.9730. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0259. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7871, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7342. The third support level lies at $0.6677 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.67 million has total of 26,591K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,860 K in contrast with the sum of -32,470 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 19,330 K and last quarter income was -93,400 K.