Investors must take note of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INM) performance last week, which was -36.67%.

A new trading day began on August 25, 2022, with InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) stock priced at $0.27, down -10.65% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3097 and dropped to $0.2497 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. INM’s price has ranged from $0.25 to $2.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.20%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 13 workers is very important to gauge.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 9.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 12,659. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 14,160 shares at a rate of $0.89, taking the stock ownership to the 59,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 13, when Company’s President & CEO bought 8,560 for $0.85, making the entire transaction worth $7,276. This insider now owns 44,843 shares in total.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -157.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)

The latest stats from [InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., INM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was superior to 0.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (INM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4218, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9235. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.2900. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3298. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3500. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2098. The third support level lies at $0.1700 if the price breaches the second support level.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.54 million, the company has a total of 16,267K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -10,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 310 K while its latest quarter income was -3,480 K.