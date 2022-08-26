Investors must take note of TAL Education Group’s (TAL) performance last week, which was 21.35%.

August 25, 2022, TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) trading session started at the price of $5.14, that was 9.09% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.41 and dropped to $5.085 before settling in for the closing price of $4.95. A 52-week range for TAL has been $1.60 – $5.87.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 33.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -828.30%. With a float of $500.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $646.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.82, operating margin of -2.97, and the pretax margin is -17.72.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TAL Education Group stocks. The insider ownership of TAL Education Group is 83.90%, while institutional ownership is 62.70%.

TAL Education Group (TAL) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.03) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -25.87 while generating a return on equity of -24.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -828.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TAL Education Group (TAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.86, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) saw its 5-day average volume 5.17 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, TAL Education Group’s (TAL) raw stochastic average was set at 98.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 92.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.51 in the near term. At $5.62, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.97. The third support level lies at $4.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) Key Stats

There are 644,869K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.54 billion. As of now, sales total 4,391 M while income totals -1,136 M. Its latest quarter income was 224,050 K while its last quarter net income were -43,830 K.