Investors must take note of Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (ZETA) performance last week, which was -2.44%.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) kicked off on August 25, 2022, at the price of $6.62, up 5.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.915 and dropped to $6.5974 before settling in for the closing price of $6.45. Over the past 52 weeks, ZETA has traded in a range of $4.09-$13.46.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -673.20%. With a float of $120.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.90 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1434 workers is very important to gauge.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. is 11.00%, while institutional ownership is 51.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 03, was worth 1,406,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $7.03, taking the stock ownership to the 16,946,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 02, when Company’s Senior Vice President, Finance sold 910 for $5.43, making the entire transaction worth $4,945. This insider now owns 236,742 shares in total.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -673.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (ZETA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (ZETA)

The latest stats from [Zeta Global Holdings Corp., ZETA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.14 million was superior to 1.11 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Zeta Global Holdings Corp.’s (ZETA) raw stochastic average was set at 28.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 101.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.94. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.09. The third major resistance level sits at $7.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.45. The third support level lies at $6.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.51 billion has total of 202,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 458,340 K in contrast with the sum of -249,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 137,300 K and last quarter income was -86,010 K.