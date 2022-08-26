Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is expecting 10.14% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) on August 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $55.88, soaring 2.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.08 and dropped to $55.68 before settling in for the closing price of $55.47. Within the past 52 weeks, JCI’s price has moved between $45.52 and $81.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 2.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 150.60%. With a float of $687.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $692.20 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 101000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.02, operating margin of +11.69, and the pretax margin is +11.04.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Johnson Controls International plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 366,213. In this transaction VP Corporate Controller of this company sold 5,683 shares at a rate of $64.44, taking the stock ownership to the 39,618 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s VP Corporate Controller sold 8,573 for $69.63, making the entire transaction worth $596,938. This insider now owns 39,618 shares in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.86) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.39 while generating a return on equity of 8.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 150.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.59% during the next five years compared to 13.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.97 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Looking closely at Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), its last 5-days average volume was 2.93 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.43 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.33.

During the past 100 days, Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) raw stochastic average was set at 53.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.34. However, in the short run, Johnson Controls International plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $57.51. Second resistance stands at $57.99. The third major resistance level sits at $58.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.71.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 40.42 billion based on 688,810K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,668 M and income totals 1,637 M. The company made 6,614 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 379,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.