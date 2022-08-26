Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) average volume reaches $3.70M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on August 25, 2022, with Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) stock priced at $7.90, up 6.15% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.34 and dropped to $7.90 before settling in for the closing price of $7.80. JMIA’s price has ranged from $4.47 to $22.15 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.40%. With a float of $87.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4484 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jumia Technologies AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

Looking closely at Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA), its last 5-days average volume was 3.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 47.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 108.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.81. However, in the short run, Jumia Technologies AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.45. Second resistance stands at $8.61. The third major resistance level sits at $8.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.57.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 816.35 million, the company has a total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 177,930 K while annual income is -226,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 57,320 K while its latest quarter income was -68,970 K.