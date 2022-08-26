Last month’s performance of 2.63% for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is certainly impressive

On August 25, 2022, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) opened at $64.36, higher 0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $64.705 and dropped to $63.90 before settling in for the closing price of $64.36. Price fluctuations for KO have ranged from $52.28 to $67.20 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has dropped its sales by -1.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.60% at the time writing. With a float of $4.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.33 billion.

In an organization with 79000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Coca-Cola Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 160,768. In this transaction Vice President & Controller of this company sold 2,512 shares at a rate of $64.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,370 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 32,000 for $64.09, making the entire transaction worth $2,051,011. This insider now owns 351,737 shares in total.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.67) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.50% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Coca-Cola Company (KO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 99.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Coca-Cola Company (KO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.24 million. That was inferior than the volume of 17.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, The Coca-Cola Company’s (KO) raw stochastic average was set at 71.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.29. However, in the short run, The Coca-Cola Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.95. Second resistance stands at $65.23. The third major resistance level sits at $65.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.62. The third support level lies at $63.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) Key Stats

There are currently 4,324,629K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 279.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,655 M according to its annual income of 9,771 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,325 M and its income totaled 1,905 M.