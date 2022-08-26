Match Group Inc. (MTCH) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.49%

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) kicked off on August 25, 2022, at the price of $58.61, up 4.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.216 and dropped to $58.515 before settling in for the closing price of $57.73. Over the past 52 weeks, MTCH has traded in a range of $57.55-$182.00.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 21.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -55.90%. With a float of $278.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.13 million.

In an organization with 2500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.52, operating margin of +28.55, and the pretax margin is +8.59.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Match Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 04, was worth 1,017,280. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 16,000 shares at a rate of $63.58, taking the stock ownership to the 16,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Director sold 163,220 for $174.73, making the entire transaction worth $28,519,665. This insider now owns 35,475 shares in total.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.53) by -$0.64. This company achieved a net margin of +9.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.10% during the next five years compared to 6.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc. (MTCH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.39.

During the past 100 days, Match Group Inc.’s (MTCH) raw stochastic average was set at 4.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $97.65. However, in the short run, Match Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $60.75. Second resistance stands at $61.33. The third major resistance level sits at $62.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $57.93. The third support level lies at $57.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.90 billion has total of 285,593K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,983 M in contrast with the sum of 277,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 794,510 K and last quarter income was -31,860 K.