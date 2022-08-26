No matter how cynical the overall market is AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) performance over the last week is recorded -1.18%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) on August 25, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.46, soaring 1.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.5878 and dropped to $12.45 before settling in for the closing price of $12.40. Within the past 52 weeks, AGNC’s price has moved between $9.99 and $16.75.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -4.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 286.60%. With a float of $520.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $526.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +34.13, and the pretax margin is +31.03.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 45.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 11, was worth 2,819,760. In this transaction Director, Executive Chair of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $14.10, taking the stock ownership to the 667,920 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 11, when Company’s Director, Executive Chair sold 400,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $5,639,520. This insider now owns 2,066,178 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +31.03 while generating a return on equity of 7.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 286.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -7.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) saw its 5-day average volume 4.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 79.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $12.60 in the near term. At $12.66, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.32.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.64 billion based on 522,723K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,361 M and income totals 749,000 K. The company made 395,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -434,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.