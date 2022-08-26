No matter how cynical the overall market is, BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) performance over the last week is recorded 29.16%

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) kicked off on August 25, 2022, at the price of $0.62, down -4.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6385 and dropped to $0.592 before settling in for the closing price of $0.64. Over the past 52 weeks, BIMI has traded in a range of $0.40-$13.35.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 35.00%. While this was happening, with a float of $3.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 524 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.97, operating margin of -29.94, and the pretax margin is -128.89.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of BIMI International Medical Inc. is 86.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -129.20 while generating a return on equity of -250.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BIMI International Medical Inc.’s (BIMI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -29.40

Technical Analysis of BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)

Looking closely at BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI), its last 5-days average volume was 11.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, BIMI International Medical Inc.’s (BIMI) raw stochastic average was set at 17.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 126.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5644, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5065. However, in the short run, BIMI International Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6350. Second resistance stands at $0.6600. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6815. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5885, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5670. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5420.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.12 million has total of 10,359K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 27,080 K in contrast with the sum of -34,990 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,020 K and last quarter income was -2,740 K.