No matter how cynical the overall market is, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) performance over the last week is recorded 13.27%

On August 25, 2022, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) opened at $11.18, lower -25.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.85 and dropped to $8.69 before settling in for the closing price of $11.92. Price fluctuations for INDO have ranged from $2.61 to $86.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 12.80% at the time writing. With a float of $3.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.41 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 28 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.69, operating margin of -248.78, and the pretax margin is -248.04.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is 62.15%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -248.04 while generating a return on equity of -60.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82

Technical Analysis of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.87 million, its volume of 16.8 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s (INDO) raw stochastic average was set at 13.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 247.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 148.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.92 in the near term. At $12.97, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.60.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Key Stats

There are currently 9,299K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 89.42 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,450 K according to its annual income of -6,050 K.