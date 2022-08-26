Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) kicked off at the price of $4.99: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

August 25, 2022, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) trading session started at the price of $4.90, that was 0.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.0586 and dropped to $4.84 before settling in for the closing price of $4.95. A 52-week range for NU has been $3.26 – $12.24.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.80%. With a float of $3.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.68 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6068 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.78, operating margin of -12.28, and the pretax margin is -12.28.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks. The insider ownership of Nu Holdings Ltd. is 8.21%, while institutional ownership is 66.20%.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -11.91 while generating a return on equity of -6.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 21.71 million, its volume of 35.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Nu Holdings Ltd.’s (NU) raw stochastic average was set at 34.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.09 in the near term. At $5.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.65.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) Key Stats

There are 4,609,989K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.08 billion. As of now, sales total 1,698 M while income totals -164,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,158 M while its last quarter net income were -29,700 K.