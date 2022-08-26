Recent developments with Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.56 cents.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) kicked off on August 25, 2022, at the price of $4.83, down -5.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.13 and dropped to $4.41 before settling in for the closing price of $4.78. Over the past 52 weeks, HUSA has traded in a range of $1.07-$16.61.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 51.60% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 82.20%. With a float of $8.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.92 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.46, operating margin of -77.75, and the pretax margin is -76.80.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Houston American Energy Corp. is 9.28%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 699,304. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 564,000 shares at a rate of $1.24, taking the stock ownership to the 250,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 31, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 406,000 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $566,573. This insider now owns 814,000 shares in total.

Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -76.80 while generating a return on equity of -12.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 42.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 34.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09

Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) saw its 5-day average volume 7.77 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 6.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.96 in the near term. At $5.41, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.97. The third support level lies at $3.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 48.73 million has total of 9,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,330 K in contrast with the sum of -1,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 460 K and last quarter income was 0 K.