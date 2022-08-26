Versus Systems Inc. (VS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 250 K

On August 25, 2022, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) opened at $0.40, higher 4.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.47 and dropped to $0.391 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Price fluctuations for VS have ranged from $0.35 to $5.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -79.90% at the time writing. With a float of $18.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.71 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6 workers is very important to gauge.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Versus Systems Inc. is 12.77%, while institutional ownership is 15.50%.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1873.29 while generating a return on equity of -105.15.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -79.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Versus Systems Inc. (VS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

The latest stats from [Versus Systems Inc., VS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.31 million was superior to 0.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.94%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 126.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4403, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3619. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4897. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5193. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5687. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4107, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3613. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3317.

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) Key Stats

There are currently 15,554K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 770 K according to its annual income of -17,850 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 250 K and its income totaled -2,740 K.