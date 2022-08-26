Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) posted a -27.59% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

August 25, 2022, Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) trading session started at the price of $1.05, that was 2.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.15 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.02. A 52-week range for BBIG has been $0.67 – $8.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -9.40%. With a float of $181.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $233.14 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 45 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -12.87, operating margin of -780.97, and the pretax margin is -7311.65.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vinco Ventures Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Vinco Ventures Inc. is 12.84%, while institutional ownership is 20.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 60,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $1.20, taking the stock ownership to the 204,756 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 75,000 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $107,752. This insider now owns 254,756 shares in total.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -7231.48 while generating a return on equity of -1,099.12.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.03

Technical Analysis of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Looking closely at Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG), its last 5-days average volume was 27.7 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 29.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Vinco Ventures Inc.’s (BBIG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 256.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3814, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5991.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) Key Stats

There are 233,141K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 276.44 million. As of now, sales total 9,790 K while income totals -713,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 11,530 K while its last quarter net income were -372,950 K.